Serengeti Sojourn luxury tented camp offers a once in a lifetime safari experience

If you are looking to Africa for the perfect safari experience, the Serengeti Sojourn luxury tented camp is definitely one that should be on your bucket list. Firstly, it's unique in that it offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to submerge yourself in nature and bear witness to wildlife up-close-and-personal in Tanzania.

After being closed for 12 months, they finally opened their doors on July 1. Neil Markovitz, CEO of Newmark Hotels, Reserves, Lodges and Residence, said: “We've seen a surge in bookings and a promising start to the second quarter of 2021. “Our decision to reopen Serengeti Sojourn came after much deliberation, but we feel that with the increase in the vaccine uptake (internationally) and the gradual return to a sense of normalcy, that we'll be more than ready to welcome guests. Travel provides essential income to so many who rely on business from tourism – so many who have struggled over the past year. It is with great excitement that we look forward to opening our doors and welcoming you to the holiday of a lifetime!

"More than ever before, we crave to be in nature. We crave space, travel, new experiences – a break from what we’ve known and lived through inside our own four walls over the past year." The camp in Lobo, northern Serengeti, will remain open until November. This is the ideal time for travellers to behold the great migration of over one-million wildebeest, 200 000 zebras and other magnificent animals, including four globally threatened or endangered species: the black rhino, elephant, wild dog and cheetah.

They migrate from Masai Mara in Kenya to the Serengeti in Tanzania. The great migration is a sight to behold. Picture: Supplied There are different packages on offer at Serengeti Sojourn. The camp can be booked on a drive-in basis where travellers arrive and depart with their safari vehicle; pre-booked with their Safari Operator or on a game package where shared transfers and game drives are provided by the camp’s 4×4 safari vehicles. At an additional cost, the camp’s vehicles can be arranged on a private basis.

Dedicated vehicles are available for travellers wishing to fly into the nearest airstrip for their stay at the camp; this is included in the game package directly with the lodge. Travellers can choose between one of the 10 deluxe tents, which offer luxurious homey touches and comfortably accommodate couples or families of two adults and one child, and the family tents, which comprise two rooms, are as stylish and offer more space. If you aren’t afraid of heights, a must is the hot air balloon safaris, which offer magnificent aerial views of the majestic region.

Lucy Taylor referred to her experience as “incredible” on TripAdvisor. She wrote: “Absolutely loved our stay at this camp! The staff were so friendly and helpful, making us feel welcome immediately. The food was delicious and the rooms/tents had everything we needed and were kept very clean. I can not fault this place. We particularly enjoyed sitting around the camp fire in the evenings with the other guests swapping stories of what we had seen in the day. I highly recommend staying here!” Another traveller, Lavarcham from the UK, wrote: “Staying here was perfect for the whole experience of safari in the Serengeti. The staff were very friendly Tony and Mattata and all looked after us like family. The tent had everything we needed including warm water for our shower. The lounge area (and) dining area were nicely set up. The food was excellent and very plentiful and we really enjoyed the informal set-up with the chance to sit at meals and converse with our wonderful guide/driver Selemani Mnyangala. Another special experience was sitting round the fire pit as the sun went down, chatting with the other guests.”