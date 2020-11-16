Seychelles is getting a new ’intimate and exclusive’ luxury resort

LXR Hotels & Resorts, Hilton’s collection brand of independent luxury properties, announced plans to open Mango House Seychelles on Mahé island in early 2021. The highly anticipated, intimate and exclusive resort is situated on pristine beachfront in the southern part of Mahé, stretching along the edge of the Anse aux Poules Bleues – a sparkling calm bay with shallow clear waters. Described as an "oasis of relaxation enveloped by the revitalising fragrance of surrounding fruit trees", Mango House Seychelles will provide a convivial retreat where guests can soak in breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean and explore Mahé’s white sandy beaches. “We are delighted to have signed an agreement to bring LXR Hotels & Resorts to Seychelles,” said Carlos Khneisser, vice president, development, Middle East and Africa, Hilton. “We currently operate three properties on the islands and the destination’s enduring appeal as a year-round holiday sanctuary for the world’s discerning travellers makes it a prime location to grow our luxury portfolio with the LXR brand. Mango House Seychelles will allow guests to delight in a myriad of unique and exciting culinary concepts, including a variety of locally inspired menus. Guests can look forward to enjoying a boutique luxury resort experience at this outstanding LXR property," added Khneisser.

Originally built as a family dwelling by celebrated Italian photographer Gian Paolo Barbieri, Mango House Seychelles offers 41 guest rooms including nine suites. Expect a variety of experiences, from barefoot candlelit dinners to intimate escapes.

Guests will also have the opportunity to explore the turquoise waters of the Anse A La Mouche bay and its kaleidoscope of flora and fauna through an exciting range of water sport activities such as kayaking and snorkelling.

“It’s a pleasure to introduce LXR to the Seychelles where our guests will experience the unique story of this incredible property come to life,” said Feisal Jaffer, global head, LXR Hotels & Resorts. “Developed in harmony with its picturesque surroundings, Mango House Seychelles will deliver handcrafted hospitality with the rich and fascinating Seychellois culture woven into every aspect of the guest experience."

Dining

There will be five world-class food and beverage venues will take guests on a culinary journey of exotic flavours.

Muse will offer a soulful blend of Mediterranean-inspired dishes made from market-fresh local ingredients. Guests can also indulge in freshly made sushi and robatayaki grilled delicacies at Japanese restaurant Azido or enjoy a relaxed beach dining experience with fresh seafood and succulent meats grilled over sustainable coconut shell charcoal at the resort’s barbecue pop-up venue.

For a playful afternoon, guests will need to look no further than the resort’s pool bar, Soley, inviting holidaymakers to sip on refreshing, island-inspired cocktails by the vibrant poolside.

Meanwhile, the resort’s Indo-Seychellois bar will serve exotic cocktails, rums, and cool gin and tonics infused with ingredients inspired by the rich heritage of the island’s very first settlers.

Whether looking for mesmerising views or pure tranquillity, guests can choose from three pool areas, including the main eye-shaped pool, an infinity pool and a wooden deck pool.

Mango House Seychelles also incorporates treatment rooms overlooking the glittering Indian Ocean and personalised therapies using locally sourced, handcrafted products.