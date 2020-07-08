Seychelles to welcome tourists back in August but under strict conditions
As top holiday destinations get ready to welcome back tourists, Seychelles is making sure it's doing it right. The island archipelago situated in the eastern tip of Africa announced it will lift travel restrictions on commercial flights from August.
It is with the aim of ensuring the safety of visitors travelling to Seychelles for a holiday and the local population that a new series of guidelines has been issued by the Public Health Authority in Seychelles and the Tourism Stakeholders, reported traveldailynews.com.
The guidelines will be strictly implemented after discussions within the Seychelles tourism industry.
For those planning a trip to the tourist destination in the near future, take note of the following:
- Proof of a negative Covid-19 test prior to boarding the flight to Seychelles remains mandatory for all visitors
- Passengers boarding from medium risk countries are expected to conduct a PCR test within 72 hours of travel while passengers boarding from low risk countries are required to submit to an antigen test within 72 hours of travel
- Airlines companies are strongly advised not to board any passengers or crew who are symptomatic of Covid-19
- Any passenger who arrives in Seychelles without this proof will be turned back on the same aircraft
- Entry screening will be done upon arrival starting with completion of the health check form, symptomatic check, temperature scanning
- Visitors may be required to undergo a rapid antigen test
- It is compulsory for all visitors to provide travel insurance coverage
"Visitors planning on a holiday in Seychelles are encouraged to book their accommodation and leisure activities through licensed tourism service providers that have been certified by the Public Health Authority," advised the tourism authority.
Visit Seychelles Travel for more info