Seychelles to welcome tourists back in August but under strict conditions

As top holiday destinations get ready to welcome back tourists, Seychelles is making sure it's doing it right. The island archipelago situated in the eastern tip of Africa announced it will lift travel restrictions on commercial flights from August.

It is with the aim of ensuring the safety of visitors travelling to Seychelles for a holiday and the local population that a new series of guidelines has been issued by the Public Health Authority in Seychelles and the Tourism Stakeholders, reported traveldailynews.com.

The guidelines will be strictly implemented after discussions within the Seychelles tourism industry.

For those planning a trip to the tourist destination in the near future, take note of the following: