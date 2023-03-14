Singapore Airline flight grounded at OR Tambo International Airport due to alleged bomb threat

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has confirmed that it received a notification of an alleged bomb on-board a Singapore airline, SQ 478, this morning (Tuesday) . According to the company, the Aircraft landed at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park Johannesburg and was still on the ground.

“Emergency services were activated along with Fire and Rescue and South African Police Service (SAPS). At approximately 11h39am the aircraft was declared safe by SAPS, after screening was completed by K9 units,” said ACSA. ACSA said it will continue to act swiftly to prioritise the safety of all our passengers. According to Flightaware.com, which tracks flight status and historical data for flights around the world, the airplane in question belongs to Singapore Airlines.

Data published on the site revealed that the flight was en-route to Cape Town International Airport (CTIA). Flightaware also revealed that the flight was approximately five hours late and landed at Cape Town International Airport at 14:29. Last week, ACSA was in the spotlight after it said that load shedding had a negative impact on almost everything.

The company responsible for South Africa’s airports, revealed that it faced an issue with low jet fuel supply at CTIA after load shedding stalled one it’s largest suppliers. Next week, the management company could also face some challenges as the EFF is planning a national shutdown and there have been warnings that South Africa’s airport’s could be affected. ACSA said that it’s airports will continue to operate as normal during the proposed national shutdown.