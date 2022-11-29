Sun Resorts in Mauritius rebrands to Sunlife

It feels like a good time to rebrand as we make our way into the new year and Sunlife has done exactly that. Not only did it change the name, but felt it was necessary to incorporate the 45 years of history and service culture.

The new name represents the long-established, with new energy and focus. “I am extremely proud to introduce Sunlife, a brand looking to the future, celebrating a life in the sun, a life enjoyed with the inherent magic of our beautiful island,’’ said Francois Eynaud, Sunlife’s chief executive officer. ‘’Through this rebrand, our vision is to celebrate Mauritian culture alongside each of our hotels’ unique identities.”

The rebrand includes the launch of the Come Alive Collection, a range of unique in-resort experiences for guests to enjoy. Additionally, besides a new logo, the group has harnessed the power of technology with a new-look website, as well as an in-resort app to offer guests a seamless encounter, from the booking stage through to the in-resort details and unique experiences. Additionally they’ve revamped each Teach sub-brand with the Sunlife philosophy, including the five-star Sugar Beach, “a fusion of the past and present”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leading Courses (@leadingcourses) “Over the last 45 years we have been on a momentous journey carving out luxury tourism in Mauritius, building a much-loved brand, creating meaningful jobs and positively impacting our environment and communities.’ ‘’We are excited about entering a new era as Sunlife, looking to the future and the Mauritius of tomorrow,” Eynaud concludes. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.