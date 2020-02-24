Tanzania beat SA and Kenya as best international wildlife destination. Photo by Hendrik Cornelissen from Pexels.

Tanzania has cemented its status as one of the world’s best tourism destinations after scooping the Best International Wildlife Destination award at the Outlook Travellers Awards held in India at the weekend, its embassy said. The East African country achieved the feat ahead of its wildlife tourism rivals Kenya and South Africa and Kenya.

Tanzania's High Commissioner to India Baraka Luvanda said through the award, more people would be made aware about what the country had on offer for a wide spectrum of tourist travellers.

"While we take this honour with highest esteem, we are (not) in any way complacent about this achievement. For us this award has a catalytic effect," he said in a speech at the awards ceremony, posted on the embassy's website.

"As a country, we have resolved to continue to conserve nature for our flora and fauna without compromise and many for years to come. We will continue to inspire others to follow suit as the migration of wild animals does not observe boundaries."