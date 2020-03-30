This family 'safari' has Twitter screaming with laughter

The covid-19 lockdown around the world has made many people creative during tough times. While the Big 5 and other animals are taking time to enjoy some much-needed quiet away from the sound of clicking cameras and humans, some people are bringing the safari experience to their doorstep... literally. One Namibia-based family, clearly having safari FOMO, decided to recreate their own game drive in the comfort of their backyard. They came prepared with cameras, cellphones and comfortable seats. There was even a guide who educated them on the animals.

The family were fortunate to have seen all Big 5 animals in one sighting.

User @EinsteinNamibia shared the humorous shot, which generated much social media praise. Before anyone gets upset, the family used stuffed animals to create the iconic shot, and it was merely an act to add humour. No animals were injured in the creation of this picture.

Game drive at home 😂 pic.twitter.com/Jn5pHWha96 — Time Dilation (@EinsteinNamibia) March 29, 2020

Social media users couldn’t contain their laughs at the photographs, which has since garnered 8400 likes and 2400 retweets.

User @JohnVLombardo commented: “This is just what I needed today. Brilliant.” (sic).

User @ndjepi loved the creative concept. She tweeted: “I love how creative people are getting in these times.” (sic)

User @XolaniDubeMrX wanted more lockdown humour. “More lockdown humour keeps coming, and getting better. Whatever creates happiness is good l guess.” (sic)

@ChellyB263 applauded the creativity.

“Big 5 by your doorstep ... I stan.” (sic).

When user @ronny_birungi02 asked "How's the game drive?", @EinsteinNamibi responded: "It was fun."

The national lockdown continues until April 16.



