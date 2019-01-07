This vast inland river delta is one of Botswana's most popular tourist destinations



Few countries in Southern Africa can match Botswana for sheer beauty. Blessed with diverse wildlife and a mindblowing natural landscape, Botswana ought to be on everyone's bucketlist.

Here are a few reasons why you should consider visiting Botswana:





Boat Safaris





Few things can match the tranquility of a boat cruise on the Chobe river. Located along Botswana's border and traversing the Chobe National Park, Chobe is home to some stunning forests and a diverse range of wildlife such as huge herds of elephant and buffalo, and predators such as the lion, crocodile, cheetah, leopard and spotted hyena. There's also tons of spectacularly beautiful birds all across the region.





The Okavango Delta





This vast inland river delta is one of Botswana's most popular tourist destinations. Covering an area of over 15 000 square kilometers, the Okavango Delta's sprawling lagoons and islands are home to hippos, elephants, crocodiles and, on dry land, lions, leopards, rhinos and the like.





Remote travel experience





Botswana has some of the most exclusive attractions on the continent. The country's tourism industry has placed a special focus on enhancing the experience of travelers, as opposed to attempting to make it appeal to mass tourism. Some areas are so inaccessible that they can only be reached by small plane or with an experienced guide.



