TKZN heads to Eswatini Bushfire Music Festival to showcase KZN’s tourism offerings

As Africa Month celebrations continue across the continent and with the aim of attracting more regional (SADC) and international visitors to Eswatini’s neighbouring KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Tourism KZN (TKZN) has announced that it will be heading to the Kingdom of Eswatini for the “MTN Bushfire Festival” in the Malkerns Valley this weekend. TKZN hopes to exhibit the province’s attractions at the event, which showcases the region’s diverse music, culture, crafts and art installations that attract travellers from over 60 different countries. The Kingdom of Eswatini and the Zulu Kingdom are known for their strong historical and cultural ties.

Acting CEO at TKZN, Nhlanhla Khumalo, said they’re showing off the beauty of KZN in the spirit of collaboration as discussed during Africa Travel Indaba and hopes that both countries can work together to not only ensure that visitors to the region can enjoy what different cultures have to offer but also show residents in SADC countries that a unique tourism experience is close at hand. “The warm welcome of the KZN coastline will be a wonderful contrast to the cold weather of the Malkerns Valley. Here visitors can relax in the warm winter sunshine, enjoying some of the most beautiful beaches and wildlife that KZN region has to offer,” Khumalo said. Khumalo also highlighted and King Shaka International Airport in Durban, which he believes will make travel easier and more accessible.

“This new route will significantly boost the regional tourism market, with Eswatini being one of our key regional tourism markets and having strong historical and cultural ties with our province. That is why we are working hard to grow tourism linkages between Eswatini and KZN,” Khumalo said. For those travelling by road, there are plenty of tourist attractions along the route from KZN to Eswatini, including Pongola Game Reserve, Tembe Elephant Park, iSimangaliso Wetland Park, Sodwana Bay, Lala Nek, Kosi Bay and St Lucia. There are also accommodation offerings along the route including self-catering establishments, B&Bs, hotels and luxury lodges.