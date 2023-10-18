Travelling through Africa is an adventure but have you done it while on a bus?

Travelling by bus from Johannesburg to Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania via Victoria Falls and Zambia can be an adventurous journey that offers a unique perspective of the Southern African landscapes. The distance between South Africa to Tanzania is approximately 4,000 kilometres, and the Mkombe Luxury Bus is brand new Mercedes Benz taking you three days all the way from Joburg to Dar-es-salaam with the comfort of wi-fi, toilets, TV and air conditioning.

The trip also offers soft drinks and other snacks free of charge for passengers. The bus journey typically starts from Johannesburg where you'll board a comfortable coach equipped with amenities such as reclining seats, air conditioning, and sometimes even on-board entertainment. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devils Pool and Victoria falls (@victoria_falls_) As you embark on your trip, you'll witness the diverse scenery of South Africa's provinces, including rolling plains, dramatic mountains, and picturesque villages.

The route to Victoria Falls often takes you through multiple countries, such as Zimbabwe and Zambia. Crossing international borders may require some time for immigration procedures, so it's essential to have your travel documents in order. The bus journey typically starts from Johannesburg where you'll board a comfortable coach. Pictures: Supplied During the journey, you'll have the opportunity to observe the changing landscapes, spot wildlife from the window, and engage with fellow travellers from different backgrounds.

The bus may make stops along the way for rest breaks and refreshments, allowing you to stretch your legs and experience the local culture in various towns or roadside markets. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darcity™ | Visit Dar Es Salaam (@daressalaamcity) As you near Victoria Falls, the anticipation builds. The bus ride might take you through lush rainforests, glimpses of the mighty Zambezi River, and the occasional wildlife sighting. Finally, you'll arrive at Victoria Falls, one of the world's most spectacular natural wonders.