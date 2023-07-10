Travis Scott to perform at Egypt's Pyramids of Giza

Travis Scott has announced a special performance at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. The 32-year-old hip-hop star will perform songs from his hotly-awaited fourth studio album 'Utopia' for the first time live at the historical landmark - which is one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World - on July 28.

Tickets for the gig, which promises to "immerse fans in the world of ‘Utopia’", are available exclusively on www.ticketsmarche.com. Scott has also confirmed that the LP - which is available to pre-order as a vinyl, CD and merchandise boxset - will have five individual artworks. There's no release date yet, though it's anticipated to be imminent.

In May, Scott gave Houston’s professional baseball team, the Astros, a taste of the long-awaited follow-up to 2018's 'Astroworld'.

Speaking to KRIV’s Sports Director Mark Berman in a Twitter clip taken at Minute Maid Park, he teased: “It’s on the way now, Mark." The rapper most recently released the collaborative effort, 'Ring Ring', with Chase B and Don Toliver featuring Quavo and Ty Dolla $ign. Scott previously revealed he'd been working with new collaborators on his upcoming album in a bid to evolve his music.

He told i-D magazine in 2021: “I never tell people this, and I’m probably going to keep it a secret still, but I’m working with some new people and I’m just trying to expand the sound. “I’ve been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it really. “That’s been one of the most fun things about working on this album. I’m evolving, collaborating with new people, delivering a whole new sound, a whole new range.”

And he also claimed the record focuses on what he sees as the key components of a utopian state - “medicine, nursing, being a better person, talking, language, communication." Speaking to Tom Sachs for ‘CR MEN', he explained: "You think utopia is a society where everything is good: health, buildings, architecture – nah. It’s just about proper lines of communication.