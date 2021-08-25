Vaccinated travellers can visit Mauritius from Sep 1, but there is one catch

Vaccinated travellers can visit Mauritius from September 1, but there is one catch - they need to spend seven days in a special ‘resort bubble’ hotel before they can explore Mauritius. This follows Mauritius announcing that it will fully open its borders by October 1.

Arvind Bundhun, Director of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA), said the September opening is a major step towards the full reopening of our borders. "International visitors can currently book their ‘resort bubble’ holidays either via tour operators or directly with the hotels. Unvaccinated travellers are required to complete a 14-day in-room quarantine period in a designated quarantine hotel," said Bundhun. The approved list of Covid-19 safe resorts: https://mauritiusnow.com/where-to-stay-in-mauritius/

What to expect in October The full reopening of the country, which took strain due to the pandemic and international travel bans, is due to their vaccination programme. Travellers to the destination need to present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before their departure.

“We are looking forward to the next stage of our reopening on 1st October when vaccinated visitors will be able to explore the island without restriction from the moment of their arrival. The safety and security of Mauritian residents, citizens and guests remain paramount," added Bundhun. Bundhun said that airline capacity from Europe and the Middle East is currently provided by Air Mauritius, Emirates, Turkish Airlines, Air France, Kenya Airways and British Airways. Mauritius appeal