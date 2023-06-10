VFS Global announce that it has expanded its passport services capabilities with the The Netherlands Passport & ID Card Centres in Cape Town. Helene Rekkers, Consul-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Cape Town, inaugurated centre in the presence of Hariprasad Viswanathan, the head of Sub-Saharan Africa, VFS Global, as well as other distinguished dignitaries on the May 30.

According to VFS Global, it has had a long-standing relationship with the Government of the Netherlands since 2006 and the centre is an extension to the ongoing visa processing services it offers. It said that the newly-opened centre located on Long Street in Cape Town would accept applications for a Dutch passport or ID card, as well as applications for renewals, in addition to the centre in Durban which commenced services from May 2, 2023. “In addition, VFS Global currently offers visa application services for applicants in South Africa via an extensive network of visa application centres in the cities of Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, and Pretoria,” said VFS Global.

According to VFS Global’s head of Sub Saharan Africa, their passport and consular services had been growing from strength to strength, and they looked forward to bringing those best-in-class services to The Kingdom of the Netherlands nationals in Cape Town with this new centre. “By leveraging our transparent, scalable, and intuitively designed services in the passport application and consular services domain. “VFS Global delivers on a range of key requirements from online appointment booking, biometric enrolment and doorstep return-delivery of passports and other documentation requirements for multiple governments across the world, including Ghana, India and Liberia in the region,” said Viswanathan.