WATCH: Angry elephant attacks vehicle during a safari drive

When out on a safari drive, one is usually happy to get as close as possible to the animals in their natural habitat. However, these animal-watchers got way more than they bargained for when they encountered an elephant while out on a day trip.

A video that has gone viral on TikTok shows how an elephant approaches the safari vehicle filled with park visitors using its long tusks to lift the vehicle from the ground and then drop it again. The angry elephant does this twice before backing off slightly as the vehicle reverses away from the animal. In a second TikTok video, you see what happened, but this time it's from the passengers' point of view.

In this video, you can clearly hear the driver shouting at the elephant, telling it to move. At some point, he even yells at the elephant to “voetsek”. As the elephant starts to move away, the driver tells it that that’s enough.

Both videos have gone viral with over 15 million views and some people were very impressed with the camera work. “I want to thank you videographer for keeping calm and giving us steady content. Your talent is appreciated,” responded one viewer to the video from inside the vehicle. Another said: “Cameraman wasn’t scared because he knows cameraman never dies.”