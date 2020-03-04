WATCH: Canadian YouTuber's ‘great migration’ to East Africa

Canadian travel expert and YouTuber Nadine Sykora, together with Contiki, took a deeper look at East Africa’s famed Great Migration.

As part of its Contiki Cares ethos to Make Travel Matter for people, the planet and its wildlife, Sykora travelled to Kenya and Tanzania on a 12-day East Africa Safari adventure. Her mission was to investigate why certain animal species are declining, why the Great Migration is changing and what global citizens can do to help.

Sykora, an honorary Contiki ambassador, said wildlife in East Africa had always been one of the world’s greatest sights.

“Experiencing the wildlife in their natural habitat was very impactful. Having the opportunity to learn directly from the locals and experts who work with these animals every day highlights how education and sustainable travel are two of the most important factors in contributing to us all having a positive role in conservation for these beautiful animals,” she said.

Sykora met with local guides in Kenya and Tanzania, a Maasai Village leader and staff conservationists at the African Fund for Endangered Wildlife (otherwise known as the Giraffe Centre) and the David Sheldrake Elephant Orphanage.