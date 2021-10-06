WATCH: Dubai vs Namibia dunes? Somizi makes his choice

Somizi Mhlongo is painting the town red in Namibia - with a flash of all things high end. Dressed in designer clothes, Mhlongo visited the African country for The Vocalist Tour With Somizi.

In between work commitments, he explored the dunes, went camel riding and enjoyed the nightlife.

In one of his posts, Mhlongo compared Dubai and Namibia - voting the latter as his favourite. He posted: "Been ro Dubai Dunes. First time in Namibian dunes I can proudly and boldly say its either ww are modest or humble or underestimate our African treasures...coz wow....these are way better....Dubai-s are awesome but 🇳🇦 are way better...." (sic).

Mhlongo's fans agreed that Namibia dunes were better. One user suggested that he visit Sandwich Harbour. @helvijiyane, posted: "Well you haven't seen nothing yet, they must take you to sandwich harbour where the dunes literally kisses the sea." (sic)

Another user, @shiwelicious, said: "We definitely underestimate our African continent and it needs to stop because Africa is way beautiful and full of many treasures." (sic). Somizi travels the world If anyone knows how to plan an epic holiday, it's Mhlongo.

The former Idols judge is known for his luxury travel escapades-from private yachts with champagne on tap to 5-star safari lodge trips. Earlier this year Mhlongo and his BFF Vusi Nova checked into The Palazzo Hotel in Fourways on a staycation. The pair stayed at the Penthouse Suite that starts from R44K a night.