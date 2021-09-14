WATCH: Inside Sir Richard Branson's Kasbah Tamadot in Morocco

KASBAH Tamadot in Morocco has been named Best Resort Hotel in North Africa and the Middle East at the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2021. The five-star property, part of the Virgin Limited Edition collection of luxury retreats, is in a remote village and marketplace in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains.

Once the home of renowned antique dealer and interior designer Luciano Tempo, the property was transformed into a luxury oasis by Sir Richard Branson when he bought Kasbah Tamadot in 1998. The resort received its first guests in 2005.

Hire it exclusively or choose from an array of accommodation like superior rooms to the Master Suite – all tastefully decorated with stunning artefacts from across the world. For those seeking privacy, the spacious Berber Tents offers that and more. The tents, kitted with king-size beds, broad soaking tubs and private terraces with sun loungers and 180-degree mountain views, offer a Moroccan experience. Six of them come with a private plunge pool. The vast property is home to plenty of experiences, whether you want to soak in the pool, curl up with a book at the Asmoun lounge or chill with a sundowner at the Roof Terrace.

For those who want some pampering, visit the Asounfou Spa to indulge in a few of its signature treatments. A fitness centre and tennis court are available for those who want to keep fit during their stay. The resort also gives back to the community, with 99% of its staff from the local Berber village. According to its website, the Eve Branson Foundation offers many opportunities for young people and women in the area.

General manager of Kasbah Tamadot, Vincent Padioleau, said they were "incredibly passionate about showing the very best of the genuine Moroccan culture" while uplifting the community. Branson said the place was ideal for those who sought relaxation. "Enjoy the fresh mountain air as you wander around our beautiful gardens, or go on a trek through the High Atlas Mountains," he said.