WATCH: Lupita Nyong'o’s epic Serengeti adventure - from selfies with elephants to baboon invasions

Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o’s trip to the Serengeti National Park has given us serious FOMO. It all started when the Black Panther star snapped the iconic selfie with an elephant in the background. She posted: “This is not a Zoom background, I promise!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) The Serengeti spans northern Tanzania and includes 30 000 kilometres of land, including the Serengeti National Park and several game reserves. The star narrated the hit show Serengeti, which follows several creatures in the park, including Bakari, a baboon who is trying to figure out how to win back a female baboon’s heart, and Kali, a lioness who is struggling to raise her cubs alone, exiled from her pride.

Although she hadn’t visited the Serengeti at the time of the show's production, it did entice her to book a trip to the bucket list attraction.

Besides going in search of the Big 5 in the park, Nyong’o took some much-needed relaxation time when she checked into Singita Faru Faru Lodge, set in front of a busy waterhole alongside the Grumeti River in the heart of the Serengeti.

Set within Singita’s 141 640-hectare private reserve in northern Tanzania, Faru Faru “ushers in a new era of luxury wilderness safaris”.

She also shared a glimpse of a baboon invasion at her accommodation.

She posted: “Home Invasion and it's not US! How many baboons does it take to wake you all the way up? Watch my sister @thelady_fi deal with our unexpected guests in the Serengeti. 🤦🏿‍♀️#baboons #notinvitednotwelcome.” (sic)

The quirky video is hilarious as the siblings go back and forth with witty humour.

“Oh my gosh. Safe to say no outdoor shower today,” one of them says.

“What is happening?” someone is heard saying, surprised at the number of baboons making their way down from the roof.

The pair likened them to a gang, stating that they looked fierce.

Feeling brave, her sister later opens the door and talks directly to the baboons.

"Come," she calls.

We wonder what Nyong’o will post next.