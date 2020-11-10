WATCH: Pyramid of Giza gets its own restaurant, but reviews have been lukewarm

The Great Pyramids of Giza is among the most visited attractions in the world. According to the Euronews, the attraction is getting a revamp after 4 500 years.

In a video posted by the website, a 17 million euro renovation centred on the Giza Plateau, which houses the Sphinx and the tombs of the father, son and grandfather named Khufu, Khafre and Menkaure.

The initiative will see a visitor's centre and 9 Pyramids Lounge, the first restaurant on site.

However, the restaurant has been receiving mixed reviews since opening in October. On its Facebook site, one user praised the new offering. Expect to see an Egyptian breakfast, feteer meshaltet, flaky Egyptian layered pastry, and Shish taouk, a traditional marinated chicken shish kebab.

User Ibrahim Foda posted "Nice View of all 9 Pyramids at this Area." (sic) while user Mahmoud Abo Shady posted: " disrespect, unfriendly and slow service" (sic)