What to know if you’re planning on travelling to St Helena via Johannesburg with Airlink

Airlink flights between Johannesburg and St Helena Island will resume every two weeks starting on Saturday, March 26, 2022. A monthly inter-Island service with Ascension Island is included. During seasons of high demand, additional inter-Island flights have been added.

Booking a ticket Airlink tickets for the service between OR Tambo International Airport (JNB) and St Helena Airport (HLE) are now on sale via the Airlink website (https://flyairlink.com/) and through all IATA travel agents. Bookings can also be made via Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc’s Shipping & Travel Agency at the Malabar in Jamestown via email: [email protected] or via tel: 00290 22523. Those who are residing on St Helena can visit the Shipping & Travel Agency in person.

For those living on, or wanting to travel to Ascension Island, bookings for the inter-Island service can be made via the Ascension Island Government Finance Office in Georgetown. Passengers can visit the Finance Office in person or contact them via email: [email protected] or via telephone: 67000 extensions 115. Mandatory Quarantine All travellers, with the exception of those travelling from Ascension (who have been on Ascension for at least 10 days), must undertake a 10-day mandated quarantine upon arrival in St Helena.

The quarantine can be done at the passenger’s home or at an establishment that meets the Home Quarantine standards. Prior to the passenger’s arrival, properties intended for Home Quarantine must be examined by a Proper Officer. Email [email protected] for a list of available properties and additional quarantine information. Those arriving can undergo required Home Quarantine with each other or with people already on the island, allowing for assistance during the quarantine period and allowing groups coming to St Helena for specific projects to operate remotely during the quarantine period. The St Helena Health Services Directorate must approve bubble arrangements by email: [email protected] Before you fly

The ’St Helena Pre-Arrival Questionnaire’ is required of all visitors. This form will request your personal information, contact information, health/Covid-19 vaccination status, and quarantine plans. Passengers are urged to complete the questionnaire at least seven days before their expected arrival on St Helena Island, which will be available online at the time of booking. The paperwork will have to be filled out manually for the first few flights out of South Africa.