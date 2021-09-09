What you need to know about Air France’s new Maputo, Mozambique route

Air France will launch its Maputo, Mozambique route on December 2. The flight to Maputo will be a continuation of the Joburg flight, Air France said.

Wilson Tauro, country manager Southern Africa Air France-KLM, is optimistic about the route. “Air France remains strongly committed to Africa as a strategic asset in their global network. “Mozambique has emerged as an important business destination due to its natural energy reserves.

“However, tourism is also a key asset of the country. “The flights will connect to major cities in Europe and beyond, including destinations in Portugal, Brazil and Cuba that are historically popular destinations from Mozambique. “With the easing of travel restrictions for vaccinated travellers, a crucial and extremely positive step has been made in reviving both leisure and corporate markets.

“We are very confident of the success that adding Maputo to our network will bring,” said Tauro. The launch of the Maputo route will extend Air France’s African footprint to 43 cities on the continent. “The evening departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle will serve as a perfect way to connect to the flight to Maputo and the early arrival from Maputo into Paris ensures that passengers can connect to the first wave of departures from Charles de Gaulle to anywhere in the world where Air France operates,” Tauro said.