Where to stay in Seychelles: Choose the perfect place with turquoise waters, beautiful beaches and luxury hotels

I visited a few weeks ago but still dream of beautiful views, peaceful water, and luxurious accommodation. There are so many lovely hotels to choose from – it can be a bit overwhelming when trying to choose the right one for you.

Whether it is wanting to have the most amazing private beach experience, or you want somewhere with the best all-inclusive or the best for you and your family, there will be the perfect hotel for you to make your trip to Seychelles unforgettable. Below are two places you can stay at. Acajou Beach Resort. Picture: Supplied Acajou Beach Resort

The Acajou Beach Resort is a Seychellois-owned business that was formed in 1996 by experienced travel professionals who have been involved in the country’s tourism industry from its beginning. Years later, the resort remains just as committed to offering a uniquely authentic experience for its guests, while operating in a sustainable way that safeguards the environment and at the same time promotes and protects Seychelles’ Creole culture and values. The owners believe Seychelles, its islands, and its people, are a collective treasure to be shared with the world and take pride in their efforts toward embodying that treasure through the resort. From its outset, the beach resort has been a proponent of sustainable tourism.

With one of the best beaches in Seychelles as their front yard, an amazing infinity pool, and an on-site massage suite, you may find little motivation to leave the hotel grounds. Whether you are taking a dip or a bit of sun, ask their bar staff to whip up a refreshing cocktail to be served poolside, or at your spot in the sand. You can also go for a massage and gym. Their fully air-conditioned gym offers cardio and multi-exercise weight-training equipment. For those guests in need of a little restoration, treatments can be booked with a qualified therapist in their relaxing massage room. Visit: www.acajouseychelles.com

Berjaya Beau Vallon Bay Resort. Picture: Supplied Berjaya Beau Vallon Bay Resort Situated at Beau Vallon Bay on the northwest coast of Mahé Island, Berjaya Beau Vallon Bay Resort & Casino is an absolute gem amid the breathtaking landscapes in Seychelles. The year-round soothing climate, turquoise waters, and beautiful beaches make this destination highly recommended for an island getaway. One of the great experiences that you will find here is diving.

You can unleash your adventurous spirit and discover a mesmerising underwater world at Beau Vallon Bay, where the resort is situated. With crystal clear water, multi-coloured corals, and a myriad underwater wonders, Beau Vallon Bay has become a year-round paradise for snorkellers and divers. You can also experience the multiple dining options available at Berjaya Beau Vallon Bay Resort & Casino. Be it elegant plated dinners, open-air ocean front casual dining, or trendy cocktails and afternoon delights served on the poolside terrace, they offer one-of-a-kind dining experiences at their Mahé restaurants outlets for you to indulge in. Visit: www.berjayahotel.com.