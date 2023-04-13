World Travel Market Africa recognises Africa’s champions in responsible tourism

The winners of the World Travel Market Africa Responsible Tourism Awards 2023 were announced on April 4. These annual awards celebrate Responsible Tourism champions in Africa and highlight and promote the very best practices in sustainability and responsibility in the tourism industry.

According to WTM, the aim is to promote good practice and showcase pioneering projects that focus on the wellbeing and sustainability of tourism, while also caring for the people and landscapes that make the industry thrive. The awards are free to enter and this year’s awards are split into four regions, with the winner of each region going forward to compete in the Global Awards. Megan Oberholzer, RX Africa portfolio director Travel, Tourism and Marketing, congratulated all the winners of the WTM Responsible Tourism Africa Awards.

“Your passion, commitment, and innovative approach towards tackling sustainability is truly inspiring. WTM is thrilled to recognise and celebrate your efforts towards creating a positive impact on the environment, local communities, and the tourism industry as a whole,” said Oberholzer. Oberholzer said it’s remarkable to see how small changes can have such a big impact, from eco-friendly accommodations to community-based tourism initiatives, each winner has shown that sustainability is not only achievable, but also profitable. “Your success stories are a testament to the fact that responsible tourism is the way forward. We wish all the winners the very best at the global awards and hope that your accomplishments will inspire others to follow in your footsteps. Let’s continue to work towards making the tourism industry more responsible and sustainable, one step at a time,” she said.

Here are the winners of the WTM Africa Responsible Tourism Awards 2023 : Best for Addressing Climate Change: Gold, Tourism Authority Mauritius

Gold, Weeva Best for Diversity and Inclusion: Gold, BirdLife South Africa

Silver, Liveable Best for Local Sourcing, Craft and Food: Gold, Ngwenya Glass

Gold, Tourism Authority Mauritius Silver, Artisans Co Ltd Best for Meaningful Connections:

Gold, uThando South Africa Silver, Happy Soul Adventures Best for Nature-Positive Tourism:

Gold, Wildlife ACT Silver, BirdLife South Africa One to watch: Cape Vulture Lodge