Would you swim at the top of Victoria Falls? Watch how a woman pulls it off

This time of the year, the festive holiday season, people seem to be getting more adventurous as the days go by. A Tiktok video went viral when a woman willingly jumped into a Victoria Falls stream while also chilling on a rock at the tip of the waterfall.

As many of us know, Victoria Falls is a popular tourist attraction due to it being one of the largest waterfalls in the world, which makes this woman a risk-taking-diva. Of course, Mzansi and other TikTokers were in shock, and anxiety levels were at an all-time high while watching it go down. In the caption she wrote: “Would you swim at the top of Victoria falls?” and honestly, viewers were not too keen on the idea and made a few laughable comments.

One user wrote: ‘’No, no, and no. I'm an African. My cause of death must be serious. I can't die while playing 😂😂.’’ Another wrote: ‘’Knowing my luck, the wind would happen to blow at the right moment and blow me over the falls!!!! I’m good.’’ With others stating they’ve done it before and others adding it to their bucket list.

