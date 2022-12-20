Zambia sees the opening of luxury resort on the banks of the mighty Zambezi

Hotel group Radisson Blu has announced that it has opened Resort Mosi-oa-Tunya in Livingstone, Zambia.
The resort is in the Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park and is just a 15-minute drive from Livingstone’s Harry Mwanga Nkumbula International Airport, 5km south of the historic city of Livingstone, and 4km north-west of the Victoria Falls, one of the seven natural wonders of the world and a Unesco world heritage site.
According to the hotel group, the resort consists of a contemporary 174-room main hotel and 26 luxurious villas.
“The resort has a bespoke all-day restaurant and a coffee bar. Facilities include a fitness centre, spa and swimming pool. Guests can also gather around the outdoor boma and firepit,” it said.
The group said Resort Mosi-oa-Tunya was also next door to Safari Par Excellence, giving guests the chance to enjoy on- and off-the-river adventure activities, from Victoria Falls bridge activities, water rafting, canoeing and game drives to helicopter rides, river cruises, and elephant encounters.
Tim Cordon, the chief commercial officer of Radisson Hotel Group’s Middle East and Africa division, said: “The expansion of our presence in Zambia demonstrates our belief in the country’s potential. This hotel is our second property in Zambia, following the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Lusaka, with a third hotel, Park Inn by Radisson Lusaka, Longacres, due to open in 2023.”
The group said the hotel would operate with respect for nature and had been certified by the Edge green building certification system. This system focuses on making buildings more resource-efficient.