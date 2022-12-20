Zambia sees the opening of luxury resort on the banks of the mighty Zambezi

The resort is in the Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park and is just a 15-minute drive from Livingstone’s Harry Mwanga Nkumbula International Airport, 5km south of the historic city of Livingstone, and 4km north-west of the Victoria Falls, one of the seven natural wonders of the world and a Unesco world heritage site.

Hotel group Radisson Blu has announced that it has opened Resort Mosi-oa-Tunya in Livingstone, Zambia.

According to the hotel group, the resort consists of a contemporary 174-room main hotel and 26 luxurious villas.

“The resort has a bespoke all-day restaurant and a coffee bar. Facilities include a fitness centre, spa and swimming pool. Guests can also gather around the outdoor boma and firepit,” it said.

The lobby of Radisson Blu’s Resort Mosi-oa-Tunya in Livingstone, Zambia. Picture: Supplied

The group said Resort Mosi-oa-Tunya was also next door to Safari Par Excellence, giving guests the chance to enjoy on- and off-the-river adventure activities, from Victoria Falls bridge activities, water rafting, canoeing and game drives to helicopter rides, river cruises, and elephant encounters.