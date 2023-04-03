Airline passenger shocked to find one-third whisky missing from luggage

In a strange incident, a United Airlines passenger has claimed that a bottle of whisky he packed in his checked luggage arrived opened. Not only this, but it was also one-third gone.

Taking to Twitter, Christopher Ambler shared a picture of the Glenmorangie “A Tale of Cake” Highland Single Malt. In the image, you can see that the seal is clearly opened. “Hey @united – bottle of expensive Scotch in checked bag. Arrived opened and a third gone. No leakage. It was sealed new when packed and seal broken by opening. Your baggage handlers are thieves,” he wrote. Hey @united - bottle of expensive scotch in checked bag. Arrived opened and a third gone. No leakage. It was sealed new when packed and seal broken by opening. Your baggage handlers are thieves. pic.twitter.com/UHzTLzF4Eu — Though it be not written down, I am an ass. (@TheDogberry) March 28, 2023 United Airlines responded to the tweet, saying: “Hi there. We are sorry to hear about this. We encouraged to file a report by calling Baggage Resolution Center.”

The airline added: “Please DM your confirmation number for travel and baggage claim number so we can escalate this for you too.” But fellow Twitter users took the post as an opportunity to dig into the situation. One user wrote: “Seem to have a good taste in Scotch!!”

A second user wrote: “DNA swab the bottle and find the culprit(s).” A third added: “Damn! And that’s some good stuff. Thieves yes. Good taste definitely. Pls get ur money back. And don’t trust the remaining content as safe. Blessings!” Another jokingly admired the actions of the thief, writing: “What class… swigging like a king.”