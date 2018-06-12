The airline awarded ‘World’s Best Business Class’ brings its newest innovation to Australia’s capital

Qatar Airways recently announced that it be adding Qsuite, its Business Class experience, on flights to and from Canberra from the 1st July 2018. This route, which was launched in February, will see a single stop in Sydney, meaning that Sydney residents will now have two daily trips to and from Doha. On the 1st of July, the route will run four times weekly with Qsuite, before daily service commences on the 1st of August.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Since its launch, Qsuite has received tremendous attention globally, and we are delighted to introduce this revolutionary product on our Canberra and Sydney routes. With Qsuite, we have truly redefined business and luxury travel, and we are certain that the highly-adaptable and personalised product will be a much-welcome addition for Australian travellers.

“Qatar Airways now offers 4,376 seats daily to and from our five Australian gateways, providing Australians with the most technologically-advanced fleet of aircraft in the skies today, and demonstrating the importance of the market to our network. As we continue to grow in Australia, we are glad to also be contributing to the market by providing greater consumer choice with our award-winning cabins and services, and increased accessibility to global markets for businesses with our robust global network of more than 150 destinations.”



