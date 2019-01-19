Elizabeth Titus (left) and Mildred Garrett (right) at the summit of Table Mountain. Pic: Luigi Bennett

It’s International Cable Car Day today and what better way to celebrate than with the arrival of Table Mountain Cableway’s 28 millionth visitor, a milestone that took the attraction less than a year to add the latest million. “All I can say is wow,” said an excited Mildred Garrett from Somerset West, Cape Town, who was accompanied by her sister Elizabeth Titus. “It’s my birthday today and I thought it was a good time to take my first trip up the mountain. What a wonderful surprise this has been, I look forward to telling my friends and family about it.”

The Cableway’s Managing Director Wahida Parker said the rate at which the latest million was achieved was as a result of a consistently high visitor numbers throughout 2018, and a successful peak season.

“As we move towards the Cableway’s 90th birthday in October, we are proud to welcome our 28 millionth visitor to the summit of our beautiful New 7 Wonder of Nature,” said Parker. “As custodians of Table Mountain we want to inspire local travel and encourage all visitors, especially locals looking to visit the mountain for the first time, to allow themselves to be captivated and mesmerized by this city and its attractions.”