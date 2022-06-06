Can you afford a stay at one of these hotels which have the most expensive hotel suites in South Africa?

Cape Town has some of the most glamorous and almost outrageous hotels in South Africa, and if you look at the prices per night, you might just gasp for a few minutes. Here are some of the most expensive hotels in South Africa, the majority situated in Cape Town.

Story continues below Advertisement

Penthouse Suite at The Silo Hotel, Cape Town View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Silo Hotel (@thesilohotel_) Cape Town has been the topic for the past few months. There are some of the best luxury hotels in the city and the surrounding Cape Winelands. The Silo Hotel is infused with art, style, architecture, and design. Offering the highest levels of personalised service and you are treated like proper royalty. The hotel consists of 6 floors and 28 rooms, each of the rooms individually designed and decorated by Liz Biden.

And, of course, the views cannot be missed. Each room has a private balcony and a unique collection of contemporary African art. A stay here will cost you at least R80 000 per night. The Oyster Box, Umhlanga View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Oyster Box Hotel (@theoysterbox) Just by looking at photos of The Oyster Box brings a sense of tranquillity and luxury. The hotel offers 2 outdoor pools and award- winning spa.

Story continues below Advertisement

The rooms at the 5-star Oyster Box are decorated with rich fabrics and furnishing and include satellite TV, and Mini Bar facilities. Particular guest rooms offer a private lounge area, patio and plunge pool. A stay here will cost you R13 634 per night. The One&Only, Cape Town

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luxury Hotels Worldwide 😍 (@exclusive.vacation) Known as one of Cape Town’s top urban resorts, the 131-room One&Only Cape Town occupies a prime position on the V&A Waterfront. The property is popular for its Nobu restaurant, tranquil pool, and spa. The two-bedroom Presidential Suite is kitted out with modern furniture, his-and-hers marble bathrooms, a living room, a dining room that seats 12, kitchen, and a personal gym with a massage bed. From R152 926 per night Ellerman House, Bantry Bay, Cape Town

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellerman House | Relais & Chateaux (@ellermanhousehotel) Ellerman House is considered the “most luxurious hotel”. It consist of only 11 rooms, however, each room is glamorous and luxurious. There are suites and two three-bedroom villas,two lounges, library, dining room, three dining terraces, spa, fitness centre, heated swimming pool, brandy lounge, wine gallery, contemporary art gallery and champagne cellar – all exclusive to its guests. The classic house reminds one of a setting in Miami, with palm trees and blue skies. A stay here per night starts at R5,625 to R6,300

La Residence, Franschhoek View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Residence (@laresidencesa) This hotel is situated on a 12-hectare estate, there are 16 rooms and are all individually decorated by owner Liz Biden. The estate also features several swimming pools, a spa, restaurant and vineyards and wildlife for guests to explore. According to Instagram comments, this hotel is truly magnificent. A stay here cost between R5,400 to R8,300.