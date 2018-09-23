New York is Tlale’s favourite city.

First holiday memory? My first holiday memory is of Mumbai, many moons ago.

I loved Mumbai, loved the culture, loved the madness, loved the buzz, loved the food The people were amazing. I believe every city is made by the people who live in it.

Favourite place in SA?

Melville, Johannesburg. The Lonely Hearts Club.

Best holiday?

Mauritius

What have you learnt from your travels?

Number one, never argue with the ground staff at check-in, never argue with a flight attendant and never say a word when going through immigration.

Second, always pack light because you never know what you’ll pick up along the way.

Tlale with Bonang Matheba walking the streets of Paris.

Ideal travelling companion?

For now, it’s me because I hate luggage. I cannot stand luggage.

Beach bum, culture vulture or adrenaline junkie?

Adrenaline junkie, always.

Greatest travel luxury?

An amazing bed in a beautiful hotel always matters.

Holiday reading?

The Art Of Not Giving A F*** is what I last read on holiday.

Where has seduced you?

Tokyo because of the culture and fashion and the fast-paced lifestyle that it has to offer.

Worst travel experience?

In one city that I will not mention, I experienced a malaria scare but, thank God, I had the necessary malaria medication. I’m way more cautious now.

Best hotel?

Baccarat in New York.

Favourite walk, swim, ride or drive?

Walking the streets of New York or in Paris and being able to experience and see the culture, the textures and the soul of the city and get to connect with the people who ultimately make the city.

Best meal abroad?

I had a fantastic fried foie gras in Paris.

Favourite city?

It varies from time to time, but New York is my favourite.

Where to next?

Tokyo. I am coming for you.