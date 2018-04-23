It has always been my dream to visit the city of London. From my TV screen, the busy city of black taxi cabs and red telephone booths appeared to be mysterious and rich in architecture and life. However, with the currency in pounds pitted against the rand, visiting London is not cheap. When the invitation from high- performance cosmetics brand Urban Decay landed in her inbox for an all-expenses-paid trip to London, I couldn’t say no.
The purpose of the trip was to promote and test their new All Nighter concealer. The itinerary was to spend 24 hours in London, sightseeing, dancing, cocktail sipping and whatever else she could manage to squeeze in during the weekend. Here is a snippet of what we got up to with a group of beauty writers and influencers.
FLY: Cutting out on travel time, we flew with Virgin Atlantic, a direct flight from Johannesburg to London’s Heathrow Airport. Starting our trip with a light bite to eat and chilled glasses of sparkling wine at the airlines Clubhouse. This luxurious airport lounge offers shower amenities, impressive dining and comfortable seating..this was a beautiful start to a long journey.
STAY: Moxy London Stratford:Situated on Stratford street, this trendy hotel and contemporary designed hotel is decorated with arty and quirky nik naks. Besides the fact that they offer a canteen style buffet which has a selection fresh bread, meats and cheese. The hotel is centrally positioned next to The Westfield shopping centre and the rail station.