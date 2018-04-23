It has always been my dream to visit the city of London. From my TV screen, the busy city of black taxi cabs and red telephone booths appeared to be mysterious and rich in architecture and life. However, with the currency in pounds pitted against the rand, visiting London is not cheap. When the invitation from high- performance cosmetics brand Urban Decay landed in her inbox for an all-expenses-paid trip to London, I couldn’t say no. The purpose of the trip was to promote and test their new All Nighter concealer. The itinerary was to spend 24 hours in London, sightseeing, dancing, cocktail sipping and whatever else she could manage to squeeze in during the weekend. Here is a snippet of what we got up to with a group of beauty writers and influencers.

FLY: Cutting out on travel time, we flew with Virgin Atlantic, a direct flight from Johannesburg to London’s Heathrow Airport. Starting our trip with a light bite to eat and chilled glasses of sparkling wine at the airlines Clubhouse. This luxurious airport lounge offers shower amenities, impressive dining and comfortable seating..this was a beautiful start to a long journey.





The Urban Decay All nighter squad posing outside the Moxy London Stratford. Picture by Leandri Perry

STAY: Moxy London Stratford:Situated on Stratford street, this trendy hotel and contemporary designed hotel is decorated with arty and quirky nik naks. Besides the fact that they offer a canteen style buffet which has a selection fresh bread, meats and cheese. The hotel is centrally positioned next to The Westfield shopping centre and the rail station.





TRAVEL: The Tube: Picture by Nontando Mposo



TRAVEL: The underground tube is fast, convenient and affordable...it was a easy way for us to of navigate and cover as much ground as possible in a short space of time. For your own safety move fast when entering the tube and stay clear of the doors. London commuters move with determination and purpose. For a seamless experience, do not dilly-dally ...make sure you are on the right platform and step on the train as soon as it stops in front of you or you will be shoved out of the way.

SNAP: Taking a picture with the iconic Red Phone Booth is a must.

SNAP: When it comes to iconic images of London the traditional red booth telephone image is one of those that stands out. The red booths are everywhere in the city. Do stop and take a picture but be warned most of them have became pissing booths and reek of piss and filth. Stragetically pose in front of one without getting your hands dirty.

EAT: Breddos Tacos. Picture by Leandri Perry



EAT: Tacos are never my first choice when eating out. This tacos shack has the most delicious tacos and Margarita cocktails I ever had. We feasted on several tacos and totopos here. My favourite was the Masa fried chicken taco, the chicken is flavourful and crispy. Situated on Goswell road, the chic and colourfully decorated eatery makes for cool Instagram worthy pictures.



Piccadilly Circus. Picture by Nontando Mposo



SEE: The world-famous Piccadily Circus has a certain energy about it that I loved. Reminding me of a miniature version of New York’s Times Square, you won’t find a single circus here but a strip of cool shops at the Oxford Street shopping area, digital billboards and close to the roundabout is London's theater district and Leicester Square.





The Red Tour bus . Picture by Nontando Mposo



Sightseeing: The open top hop-on hop-off bus is the perfect tour to see as much of the city in one go. On board is a tour guide who tells interesting stories of the city’s history, culture as well as architectural marvels such as the latest skyscraper named “Shard of Glass’ a impressive 95-story glass building which we passed along the way .The lower covered part of the bus is heated however it gets quite nippy at the open top, where the best views are. Pack something warm.















