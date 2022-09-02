Flight price relief is on the itinerary for travellers this spring

South Africans could see more rand stay in their pockets as the price of flights is likely to drop as the spring season starts. This is great news for cost-fatigued travellers, who have been facing rising airline ticket prices internationally as well as to local destinations this year. Among many reasons behind this significant rise in flight prices during the winter months might have been the folding of local carrier Comair, rising fuel costs, and airport chaos following an increase in demand for flights as travellers spread their wings after travel restrictions were finally eased.

However, relief is in sight as “Cheapflights” flight search data from June to August showed around a 26% decrease in flight prices for long-haul destination trips during spring (September to November), compared to the travel period over the past winter (June to August). The international round-trip price for spring appears to be as little as about R12 700 on average, while it was over R17 000 during the winter period. Average flight prices for travelling in South Africa over the next three months see a drop of about 12%, compared to prices recorded for travels in the June to August period. SA’s travellers can book a domestic flight for about R2 300 on average to have a trip this spring.

“Passengers who plan their travels strategically and fly out of peak season this year can stack up the savings while still getting to do a trip across the country, or take that long-desired journey abroad,’’ said Laure Bornet, GM, Kayak Emea, who manages Cheapflights.co.za. ‘’There are always seasonal flight price changes that travellers can benefit from. This spring flight prices are seeing an even bigger decrease compared to what we observed before the pandemic.’’ Looking at flight prices from June to August versus September to November, over the past three years, the seasonal price drop in flight prices in 2022 is notably significant. Now you can plan your holiday season without having to worry about increased prices on flights.

