Franschhoek relaunches a popular tourist route. File picture

Franschhoek is one of those Western Cape towns you could easily stereotype as just another stop on a wine route, but it is so much more. The Franschhoek Main Road is peppered with award-winning fine dining restaurants, each one jostling for position on a Top Ten culinary list - this also doesn't help sway preconceived notions of the town.

But there is a not so hidden aspect of the town and it's people that is right in front of you if you chose to deviate from the regular tourist attractions and eateries.

A great way to see the more authentic side of Franschhoek and get to know the people who call this town home, is to do a tour called Rond & Bont (Round & About).

Die Teesakkie in Franschhoek. Picture supplied

Die Teesakkie

Ruth Paulse’s beautiful garden is the perfect setting for afternoon tea. With her fruit trees and a vegetable garden as your backdrop you will see a different side to Franschhoek and it's residents.

Ruth is famous for her delicious carrot cake, and most of her produce comes fresh from her own garden.

A Cape Herb Doctor is available for tours in Franschhoek. Picture supplied

The Franschhoek Medicinal Garden

This is right on the Franschhoek Main Road and it's a garden filled with the history of the town.

Stroll through the garden while an authentic Cape Bush Doctor explains the many uses for the indigenous medicinal plants.

It's an educational look at the fauna and flora that has been used in households in the Cape for generations and you'll learn to recognise these plants and their traditional uses.

JMP Foundation

This is a foundation that provides performing arts entertainment.

The group of youngsters performs Franschhoek and African rhythm with the use of African djembe drums.

Inspired by their heritage, they use poetry, music, gumboot dance, drama and performing art as a medium of entertainment.

The route is available throughout the year and offers visitors a diverse range of cultural and modern experiences, which include arts and crafts, traditional cuisine and much more

An easy to read pamphlet is available to visitors at the tourism office, which highlights the various activities on offer.