Get ‘summer-ready’ and head to the Blue Flag KZN South Coast beaches

South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) is proud of the renowned Blue Flag status of a number of KZN South Coast beaches and ready to welcome holidaymakers this festive season. Not just one, but six of the beaches have achieved Blue Flag status while two have achieved pilot status. The Blue Flag has more meaning than you think, as it includes beaches that have achieved excellence in safety, cleanliness, provision of amenities, environmental information and management.

Marina Beach. Picture: Supplied As stated in Blue Flag Beach criteria: ‘’To be granted Blue Flag status for beaches, marinas and sustainable boating tourism operators must comply with a specific set of criteria relating to water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety and environmental management.’’ Marina, Trafalgar, Southport, Umzumbe, Ramsgate, and Hibberdene beaches – all in Ray Nkonyeni Municipality – will remain Blue Flag Beaches for the 2022/2023 season. Two of these beaches were honoured for their longevity in the programme. Marina has been honoured for 20 consecutive years in the programme – the only beach in South Africa to have achieved this – while Trafalgar Beach was honoured for 10 consecutive years, shared by only two other beaches in the country.

Pennington and Rocky Bay in Umdoni Municipality were awarded pilot Blue Flag status. Southport Beach. Picture: Supplied “With Blue Flag status and safe bathing conditions, the KZN South Coast is officially #SummerReady to welcome holidaymakers this festive season. “From our fantastic holiday programme to our hinterland adventures, there’s so much to see and do in the paradise of the Zulu kingdom,” said Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of SCTIE.

