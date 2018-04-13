An encounter with wildlife in its natural environment is both a privilege and a rarity as the 950 000 annual tourists to the Kruger National Park can attest; now raising the bar for investment in sustainable tourism, Hayward’s Grand Safari Company has been granted the opportunity to take exclusive mobile safari camps in 5-star style for bespoke groups into some of its most untouched areas within the Kruger’s 19,485 square kilometre border. Says owner and Adventure Extraordinaire Peter Hayward: “It is a great honour to be allowed access into the Kruger as a private safari outfitter. We host small, select groups of philanthropists from time to time to explore pristine portions of this vast national park. Our luxury safari camp offering sometimes covers parts of the park awarded to land custodians within a heritage trust which ensures funds are funnelled back into social responsibility programmes for school children in the area; towards the planting of forests; and rhino satellite tracking, tagging and high-tech equipment to intersect the cyber warfare of modern day poachers.”

No two Grand Safari expeditions are ever the same and private guests will be participating in a rare opportunity to engage with nature and experience South Africa’s abundant Big 5 offerings in pristine environments, away from the buzz of the day tripper tourist.

Each blue-chip guest selects their style of hospitality offering, activity menu and pace of events. If you want a Dom Perignon breakfast brunch at 11am at the water hole, that is what we deliver with a personal butler and silver service. You select your wine list, menus with ingredients of choice and daily itineraries that gets its direction and momentum from the personal tastes and wishes of the group. For families we can create a young adult safari experience that runs in tandem with the adults (children under 14 not recommended) – everyone gets treated like royalty or exactly the way they want.

The Kruger is a unique destination and offers a new opportunity for high profile groups of between 20 and 150 guests maximum, who have experienced most luxury offerings on offer to now cherry-pick a personal travel tour to their customised taste.





Enriching the safari experience, guests may choose various African themed events which include a selection of archaeological, geological or anthropological experts to share knowledge of the region, with handpicked personalities brought in to enlighten and enthral guests on this regional experience bringing an addition of fascinating insights.