The once-firm line between work and play has become rather blurred in recent years. That’s because the question of whether someone is travelling for work or pleasure has become almost redundant, according to Global Business Travel Association (GBTA). Johannesburg

Best place to have a cuppa: Authentic culture, comfy and casual. Uncle Merv’s Original Shakes & Coffee, located in the Maboneng Precinct, offers a coffee experience like none other. Apart from the nicely brewed coffee, homemade muesli, honey with fresh fruit and healthy lunches, Uncle Merv’s is perhaps most famous for its gigantic smoothies. Sample the Macci-Porter comprising tahini, date, banana, cashew, honey and soy milk or the Blanche Brown – a delectable construct of mixed berry, yoghurt, honey and cranberry.

Best 3rd place work spot: For a co-working experience with a twist, head out to OPEN, which is located in The Main Change in Maboneng Precinct. This collaborative space comes complete with its own coffee shop and indoor putt-putt course.

2 hours to play: With a couple of hours to spare, take a break at Route 24 Pub & Grill in Magaliesberg. This 1950s inspired diner lives up to the era by serving up double-thick milkshakes with large portions of everything on its extensive menu, ranging from burgers and fries to toasted sarmies and more.

1 day to play: Located roughly 90 minutes' drive from the Johannesburg city centre, The Cradle of Humankind offers visitors a great opportunity to learn about the beginning of mankind through stones and bones. Enjoy a fine wine and dining experience in tranquil surrounds and if you have time to spare, try out a range of adrenalin-pumping activities such as caving in the Sterkfontein Caves or the Ama Zwing Zwing Zip Line.