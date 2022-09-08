Jetsetting with Janet Podcast: Satisfy your pent-up demand to travel in Knysna

<a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> Knysna is known as one of the gems of the Garden Route, and this week Janet Pillai —host of the Jetsetting with Janet podcast— chats to local guests who share what magic the coastal town has to offer. “Knysna has been referred to as ‘God’s own country’, one can see from the natural resources, the river mouth, the heads, the forest and the people that make up Knysna, everyone is so committed to making everything work,” said Janet.

As a Magic 828 Podcast Partner product, Jetsetting with Janet, is a weekly travel podcast show released every Friday that keeps you up to date, and informed of all the latest travel trends and topics. The show motivates domestic tourists to become backyard explorers and travellers in their own towns. It satisfies the pent up demand to travel without having to cross international borders. Janet is a thought leader, entrepreneur, globe trotter and travel fundi. She is also the CEO and Founder of MLT Corp, a company servicing the tourist, public, corporate and maritime sectors.

This week on Jetsetting with Janet, Knysna is placed front and centre with guests from various tourism industries sharing what is a must-see. Thozeka Sikali, Visit Knysna Tourism information officer, said there are plenty of activities for the adventurous travellers, including paragliding, whale watching, and boating on the lagoons of Knysna Heads. “When you visit Knysna, you can visit Brenton-on-Sea, Buffalo Bay, Belvidere, Rheenendal and Sedgefield, and of course a visit to the Featherbed Private Nature Reserve,” said Thozeka.

Helena Gerber, from Knysna Art Route talks about how the arts scene has boomed in recent months. Dawie from the Judah Square Rastafarian Community Tours shares about how travellers can experience first-hand about the Rastafari beliefs and their way of life, or “way of liberty”. Simola Golf and Country Club and Spa Hotel Operations Manager, Roxanne Marais, says the boutique hotel strives to make guests feel home and comfortable.

