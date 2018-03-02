Jozini Tiger Lodge & Spa will be joining the Dream Hotels and Resorts’ family from March 2018. The mixed-use accommodation group will take over the management contract of the lodge, in which the local community has a significant shareholding. The agreement will allow Dream Hotels and Resorts to further expand the group’s footprint in KwaZulu Natal, and brings the number of hotels and resorts within its portfolio to 21 countrywide.

Says Brent Dickson, Director, Dream Hotels and Resorts: “Our long-term strategy is to increase our involvement with local community projects and empower these communities in sustainable ways. By investing in properties and initiatives around South Africa, we not only create much-needed employment, but we also contribute to the upliftment and upskilling of these communities. This is a collaborative effort and a partnership that we feel is mutually beneficial.”

Dream Hotels and Resorts has experience working with local communities at both Tala Collection Private Game Reserve and Nibela Lake Lodge in KwaZulu Natal as well as Mthimkhulu Wilderness Trails near the Kruger National Park in Limpopo. “We look forward to welcoming the community at Jozini Tiger Lodge to the Dream Hotels & Resorts family,” adds Dickson.

Situated along the banks of the picturesque Lake Jozini in the heart of the Zulu Kingdom, Jozini Tiger Lodge & Spa features 70 luxury guest rooms, with the capacity of accommodating 182 guests through a combination of 44 Classic Rooms, 21 Family Lofts, 3 Deluxe Rooms and 2 Executive Suites.

All rooms are fully air-conditioned with en-suite bathrooms and offer exquisite views over Lake Jozini. Other amenities in the rooms include a DSTV bouquet, a tea and coffee station, a work desk, telephone, safe and bar fridge, which is stocked on request.

The lodge offers a vast array of facilities, including a Mangwanani Spa, gym, rim-flow swimming pool, exceptional dining experiences, extensive conference and banqueting facilities, and various activities for all ages.

Easily accessible from both Durban and Gauteng, and surrounded by World Heritage Sites and Nature Reserves, Jozini Tiger Lodge & Spa is ideal for weekend getaways, extended family holidays, conferencing, incentives, weddings, team building and International tour groups.

“We are proud to align with Dream Hotels and Resorts, a group that has over 28 years of experience within the hospitality industry. Dream believes in, and supports, our growth strategy with the community and we look forward to a rewarding alliance,” says Cobus Brecher , Managing Director of Jozini Tiger Lodge & Spa.



