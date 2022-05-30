LOOK: Boity Thulo and Kefilwe Mabote are living it up abroad

Travel may be a luxury for some people, but for some Mzansi “IT” girls, it seems to be a necessity. These ladies are catching flights faster than most of us can unpack. Some people enjoy chasing the sun, and Kefilwe Mabote is one of them. The award-winning digital content creator is travel goals.

Since the year started, she has been jumping from city to city, exploring all the beauty nature has to offer. In January, she started in Cape Town, watching waves crash while partying at the beach. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kefilwe Faith Mabote 🧿 (@kefilwe_mabote) She spent her February working and enjoying her newly-refurbished home in Joburg.

March was about attending luxury events, such as the Bridgerton Affair Soiree and Toast With Moët. However, the most memorable event was when she hosted her family in honour of her late mother. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kefilwe Faith Mabote 🧿 (@kefilwe_mabote) “A celebration for a life well-lived in honour of my beautiful mother. Taking a moment to acknowledge her impact, love, and care for each of us doesn’t stop just because she’s no longer with us. My mom was the best, and we’ll always remember her. Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate with us and for your constant support. We miss you every day, Mom and will always love you, our Angel in Heaven! Continue to rest in everlasting peace,” said Mabote. April kicked off on a high, with a party in Konka, followed by Shauwn Mkhize’s thanksgiving, Londi London’s 30th birthday party, and a polo event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kefilwe Faith Mabote 🧿 (@kefilwe_mabote) Another Mzansi queen, who is living the jet-setter life, is media personality and businesswoman Boity Thulo. Boity has been living it up between Cape Town and Johannesburg since the year began. In one Instagram post, she remarked about being a “semi-permanent Capetonian”. One might actually think that she hardly unpacks her bags in time for her next trip, as she is always on the move. Has she even had time to decorate her new home, with all the travelling she does?

