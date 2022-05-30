LOOK: Boity Thulo and Kefilwe Mabote are living it up abroad

Travel may be a luxury for some people, but for some Mzansi “IT” girls, it seems to be a necessity. These ladies are catching flights faster than most of us can unpack.
Some people enjoy chasing the sun, and Kefilwe Mabote is one of them. The award-winning digital content creator is travel goals.
Since the year started, she has been jumping from city to city, exploring all the beauty nature has to offer.
In January, she started in Cape Town, watching waves crash while partying at the beach.
She spent her February working and enjoying her newly-refurbished home in Joburg.
March was about attending luxury events, such as the Bridgerton Affair Soiree and Toast With Moët. However, the most memorable event was when she hosted her family in honour of her late mother.
“A celebration for a life well-lived in honour of my beautiful mother. Taking a moment to acknowledge her impact, love, and care for each of us doesn’t stop just because she’s no longer with us. My mom was the best, and we’ll always remember her. Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate with us and for your constant support. We miss you every day, Mom and will always love you, our Angel in Heaven! Continue to rest in everlasting peace,” said Mabote.
April kicked off on a high, with a party in Konka, followed by Shauwn Mkhize’s thanksgiving, Londi London’s 30th birthday party, and a polo event.
In May, she took things to the next level, when she travelled on a luxurious private jet to Dubai. She stayed at the Palazzo Versace, as well as the Five Palm Jumeirah. During her stay in Dubai, she also unleashed the adrenaline rush and went skydiving.
Her next stop was Cannes, France, which got everyone envying her.
Not only did she attend the Cannes Film Festival and walk the red carpet, but she also partied up a storm, with supermodel Bella Hadid.
Another Mzansi queen, who is living the jet-setter life, is media personality and businesswoman Boity Thulo.
Boity has been living it up between Cape Town and Johannesburg since the year began. In one Instagram post, she remarked about being a “semi-permanent Capetonian”.
One might actually think that she hardly unpacks her bags in time for her next trip, as she is always on the move. Has she even had time to decorate her new home, with all the travelling she does?
She rang in the new year, in the oh so lovely, Cape Town and has been spotted staying at luxury hotel O'Two Hotel.
The Moët and Chandon ambassador has been spotted making appearances at some of Mzansi's top events, such as the RHOLagos premiere in Joburg.
Boity and her “snoobie”, actor Anton Jeftha have been enjoying each other’s company as they travel Africa and the world together.
The couple, in May, were spotted in Zimbabwe at the Vic Falls Carnival. While it may have been a work trip with BTS Signature, the couple made sure to have a great time together.
Boity and Anton, at the weekend, headed out of Mzansi for another trip together, in luxury of course. The two travelled by Emirates and got the full luxury experience on their way to Paris.
At the present moment, it’s unclear what the couple will be doing in Paris.
Boity’s past travels to the French capital have taught us that this trip will be filled with luxury shopping and lots of Moët & Chandon.