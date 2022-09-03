LOOK: Your favourite hidden hot spots from ‘Game of Thrones’

“Game of Thrones” has a serious fandom community, some of whom have fancied visiting the iconic locations from the film. With the release of “House of the Dragon” the passion for “Game of Thrones” has reignited as Google searches for “Game of Thrones filming locations” have increased by 153% globally in the last 12 months.

Here is a list of film locations from “Game of Thrones” and the number of pictures these hidden hot spots have accumulated on Instagram thus far. This data was put together by online entertainment experts from Irish casino Slotbox.com. Itzurun Beach, Zumaia, Spain

Itzurun Beach doubles as Dragonstone Beach on “Game of Thrones”. Picture: Instagram Itzurun Beach in Zumaia, also known as Dragonstone Beach, season 7, to “Game of Thrones” fans, seems to be the most popular. The beach, which is open to the public, has 8 339 snaps on Instagram. Castillo de Almodóvar del Río, Córdoba, Spain Castillo de Almodóvar del Rio is also a popular tourist attraction. Picture: Instagram Another Spanish filming location that’s unspoilt by tourists is the Castillo de Almodóvar del Río in Cordoba. The stunning castle was used to portray Highgarden (S7), which is no doubt one of the most iconic locations in the show.

Visitors can buy tickets to the castle from just €9 (about R150), and with just 5 105 photos on Instagram, you’ll be sure to get some unique shots. Plaza de Toros, Seville, Spain Plaza de Toros is the largest fighting pit in the Slaver’s Bay city of Meereen. Picture: Instagram Plaza de Toros was used to represent Daznak’s Pit, the largest fighting pit in the Slaver’s Bay city of Meereen, where a spectacular fight scene takes place in season 5, featuring hundreds of nobles, slaves and Khaleesi’s dragon. Plaza de Toros has 3 880 snaps on Instagram.

Cushendun Caves, County Antrim, Northern Ireland Cushendun Caves along the Causeway Coast, Antrim, Northern Ireland. Picture: Instagram Moving across the pond to Northern Ireland, the study found another secret gem you won’t want to miss out on. The Cushendun Caves are located on the southern end of Cushendun Beach in County Antrim and have just 2 914 hashtags overall. Fort Manoel, Gzira, Malta

Fort Manoel in Malta is also “Game of Thrones” fan favourite. Picture: Unsplash Over in Malta, with just 1 994 hashtags, the 18th-century Fort Manoel doubles as the steps of the Great Sept of Baelor. It appears in season 1, episode 9, “Baelor”, as the spot where Ned Stark is executed after Joffrey commands Ser Ilyn Payne to bring him the traitor’s head. Minceta Tower, Dubrovnik, Croatia Minceta Tower was used as the setting for the iconic House of Undying. Picture: Instagram Also in the city of Dubrovnik, you’ll find Minceta Tower, which was used as the setting for the iconic House of Undying. This is also one of the quieter TV locations in the city, with just 1 184 hashtags.

Muriola Beach, Barrika, Spain Muriola Beach was also used as a location for Dragonstone Beach. Picture: Instagram Muriola Beach in Barrika, Spain, is the second most secluded filming location with just 493 hashtags overall. The location was used to portray Dragonstone Beach in “Game of Thrones”. It’s just a stone’s throw away from Itzurun beach in Zumaia. Gradac Park, Dubrovnik, Croatia