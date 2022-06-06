Luxury travellers are seeking adventure over relaxation

According to experts, luxury travel entails a trip that is based on the uniqueness and exclusivity of the experience including the personalisation of the services. But what are these kind of travellers looking for today? Well-to-do travellers are chasing unique and memorable experiences. Something out of the ordinary.

Luxury brands are now offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences to keep wealthy travellers on their toes. For example, the Capella Hotel Group created a unique camping experience for travellers looking for something other than a hotel. They offer one-bedroom Terrace tents with large outdoor decks, indoor and outdoor bathrooms and unspoilt views. All have outdoor dining areas, oversized daybeds and private pools. Guests have exclusive access to the Officer’s Tent living room as well as the service of a Capella Culturist (concierge) 24 hours a day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capella Ubud, Bali (@capellaubud) According to statistics, destination is one of the important factors for luxury travellers. As Alejandro Pérez-Ferrant, says in a Tribe Global statement, “when making a purchase, high-level travellers first choose the destination and then the on-site service, preferably exclusive boutique hotels, followed by international hotels’’.

After all, it’s of importance for any traveller to embrace the setting in which they find themselves, whether it’s a hotel or luxurious resort. Money is a factor, however, according to Guest Revu, it is not the biggest concern to a luxury traveller. Value, however, is key. Luxury travellers look at whether you can maintain value, regardless of high and low prices. ‘’They are looking for an experience, not a bed, so luxury travellers are less likely to be enticed by lower prices. What they want is an experience that is worth what they are paying,’’ says Sarah Came.

Travellers want exclusivity, for example, many luxury hotel chains have implemented smart rooms where guests can control lighting, heating and music via apps. Some apps allow you to book wellness treatments at the hotel spa too. Travellers like to know the inside scoop on the places they are staying. Therefore, tips from local inhabitants on the best places to dine, shop and explore in the destination are a must. According to a survey by Skift, 65% of travellers want to experience something new, rather than merely relaxation. It’s about seeking adventure and exploring the unknown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UniQue TraVel ExplOre 🏝 (@unique_travel_explore) For example, as seen in this Instagram post, jumping off a trampoline into a lake. These are the types of activities travellers are looking for. Last, the key factor of luxury travel is culture and environment. People search for accommodation which features local artworks and food. This makes the experience extra special because you learn about the community, the traditional dishes, and the history of a place.