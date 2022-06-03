Need to keep fit while on holiday? Then these holiday resorts and hotels are perfect for you

AT TIMES, it may seem difficult to focus on exercising when you’re on vacation eating and drinking whatever you like. However, it doesn’t have to be that way, exercise offers many benefits and what better way to enjoy your vacation with a good balance. Exercising has great benefits for the body, both mentally and physically. That’s why many holiday places have implemented ways for people to stay fit whilst being on vacation.

Therefore, don’t forget to pack your running shoes, tennis racket, mountain bike or golf clubs when you visit your next vacation spot. Sun City, Johannesburg Sun City offers a variety of fitness options for you and your family, to enjoy while also keeping fit. From golfing to mountain biking.

The Gary Player Country Club and The Lost City Golf Course, both designed by South African golfing legend Gary Player. Keen mountain bikers can bring their own bikes to complete the 9.7km trail through the Letsatsing Game Park.There is also the Sun Bike Park, a multi-wheel, asphalt pump track for skateboards, , BMX mountain bikes, dirt jump bikes and in-line skates. Gary Player Health Spa The resort also offers a tennis court and beach volleyball fitness facilities that are perfect for sporting couples and groups of friends who want to stay in shape on holiday.

Those who want to hit the gym can work out with top-of-the-range gym equipment in the fitness centre situated at the Gary Player Health Spa. Emerald Resort and Casino, Vanderbijlpark Emerald Resort and Casino is a private estate on the lush banks of the Vaal River less than an hour from Johannesburg. The mood at this resort is tranquil, a luxury escape.

The resort offers a fitness adventure where you focus on, own body weight High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) amongst many other routines.The classes are designed to push the body to its limits using your own body weight and cardio Wall climbing is a fun way to keep fit for all ages, keeping you on your toes, literally. This resort wall is 8m high with four different routes, for beginners to advanced. According to their web page, each route requires physical and mental agility, strength, endurance and balance. SunSquare Cape Town City Bowl

If you find yourself in and around Cape Town, and in need of a hotel with a fitness centre and a great view of Table Mountain, this is where you can stay. It’s located in Cape Town's city centre, SunSquare Cape Town City Bowl, within walking distance of trendy Bree Street. Cape Town Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers

One of the most common hotels for solo travellers is Crystal Towers. The hotel offers visitors a spa and wellness centre where you can relax or refresh your mind and body with a selection of its treatments. You can also make use of the sauna and steam rooms or keep fit at the gym. The Cape Town Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers. And if you’re not in the mood to go hard in the gym, you can take a walk or run in the surrounding area, where you can take in the fresh air and beautiful scenery. Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! by Marriott Durban Umhlanga Ridge

The Fire & Ice! is 20 minutes from Durban’s central business district and 15 minutes from the King Shaka International Airport and they offer a majestic rooftop pool and fitness centre for guest to enjoy. In a statement in a Pop Sugar fitness report, Michelle Mockler says that exercising on vacation can be rather peaceful, because you are in a different environment and it allows for a new perspective. ‘’Working out while on vacation gives me the opportunity to appreciate wherever I'm at in a new way. Whether I am doing yoga on a beach, running through a city or taking in my outdoors by bringing my no-equipment workout outside, my vacation workout gives me the opportunity to explore wherever I am,’’ she adds.