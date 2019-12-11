ONOMO Hotels acquires BON Hotels, creating a powerful pan-African hospitality player









ONOMO Hotel in Durban. Picture: Supplied ONOMO Hotels acquires BON Hotels, creating a powerful pan-African hospitality player With the announcement today of the acquisition of BON Hotels by ONOMO Hotels, the hospitality industry on the African continent is set for a major shake-up. ONOMO Hotels has acquired a 60,1% controlling stake in BON Hotels. “ONOMO is consolidating the African hospitality market and will continue to strengthen its pan-African presence. The acquisition establishes ONOMO as a key player in the Nigerian market and will reinforce our presence in Southern Africa,” says ONOMO Chairman, Julien Ruggieri. “The deal positions ONOMO as the leading pan-African mid-scale hospitality group with a footprint spanning 15 countries and with 4 300 rooms and a significant pipeline of 3 000 additional rooms. In addition, the new group now jointly employs some 2 200 people,” says ONOMO Hotels CEO, Cedric Guilleminot. ONOMO Hotels CEO, Cedric Guilleminot. Picture: Supplied He adds that ONOMO Hotels will benefit from BON Hotels’ extensive experience of offering its services as a hotel management company. “A new chapter lies ahead in which ONOMO will expand through ownership, partnership and management services. With its unique local knowledge, investors across the continent can partner with the new hotel group in a range of African countries,” says Guilleminot. BON Hotels CEO, Guy Stehlik, says the acquisition will have a positive impact on the continent’s economy.

BON Hotels CEO, Guy Stehlik. Picture: Supplied

“Becoming part of ONOMO Hotels is good news for BON Hotels’ existing and future partners, giving them access to a bigger client database, a stronger distribution platform, and increased purchasing power. Our clients will benefit from the unique presence of ONOMO and BON Hotels across Africa and a wider-reaching loyalty programme.

“Importantly, more than 3 000 new work opportunities are likely to be created, which is significant news for a continent with so much need for new jobs and skills development. The merger promises major growth opportunities for the company and for all stakeholders,” says Stehlik.





Both companies have strong family backing and associations. CEO and founder of BON Hotels, Guy Stehlik and his family have a long association with South African and Nigerian hospitality, while ONOMO Hotels owes its history to the investment by Batipart Invest - a company founded and owned by the Luxembourg-based Ruggieri family which is one of the biggest private investors in hospitality in Africa.

The strategic partnership reflects their ongoing confidence in Africa as the go-to region for economic opportunities and growth potential, particularly in tourism. This deal will bring a greater variety of accommodation options to both business and leisure travellers, meaning the continent is able to offer more and attract further tourism. This consolidation is therefore incredibly positive for Africa’s economy and its people.