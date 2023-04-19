Egypt, Turkey, Morocco and Austria are the most popular tour destinations among South Africans in 2023. These are the most popular tour destinations among South Africans in 2023, according to statistics from the Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG). FCTG has also revealed that the company’s tour booking web page experienced a 143% increase in visits in the past year.

The guided holiday is back in a big way. But is a tour-based holiday for you? Read on for a closer look at the top touring destinations and some of the misconceptions surrounding touring that may be holding you back. South Africa’s favourite touring destinations: Egypt and Morocco are leading the race when it comes to trending African touring destinations for South Africans. A few exciting activities to look forward to when touring Egypt include exploring the tomb-strewn Valley of the Kings and, of course, admiring the legendary pyramids.

Those who are Morocco-bound can gear up to take to the Saharan dunes while riding atop a camel, and strolling along the labyrinthine alleys of Fes and Marrakech. Turkey leads the pack within the European tour category. Some of the most sought-after Turkish tours involve cruising aboard a traditional Turkish gulet, while others focus on covering the country’s best-known sights, bazaars, mosques and tea houses. Then there’s Austria, coming in as a close European second, with a strong focus on skiing. It’s one of the world’s best snow-sure destinations and is known for being one of the most cost-effective skiing destinations, too.

Common touring misconceptions: It’s for the older generation Research shows that the younger generations are most attracted to the freedom of FIT (fully independent traveller) travel. However, many FIT travellers quickly realise that it’s much easier to make the most of their holiday when a destination expert has planned it on their behalf.

“Tours and tour brands attract a broad spectrum of travellers, including solo travellers, couples and families. Various tour brands, such as The Travel Corporation, offer women-only tours, too,” says Sue Garrett, General Manager of Supply, Pricing and Marketing at Flight Centre Travel Group. You won’t have any free time While you’ll enjoy lots of action, rest assured that not all tour itineraries are jam-packed, and many activities are optional. For example, eco-focused tours allow plenty of freedom, particularly when choosing a cause to support, how you prefer to volunteer, and for how long.