2024 Travel bucket list: 10 Flight Centre Travel Experts picks

2023 was a big year for travel. Come year-end, there’ll have been approximately five billion air travellers, according to statistics from MarketSplash.

There are plenty more adventures awaiting in 2024. Bulk up your bucket list with these 10 destination recommendations, curated by Flight Centre South Africa’s Travel Experts: 1. Dublin:

Famous for its historic pubs and vibrant culture. Spend an evening at Temple Bar for laughs, pub grub, and live music, and explore the Wicklow Mountains to find your zen. Tip: Skip car hire; walk or use public transport to navigate this compact city. 2. Greece:

A haven for history, beaches, and gastronomy. Revel in Santorini’s world-famous sunsets and choose lesser-known islands, like Anafi and Naxos, to steer clear of crowds. Tip: Embrace late dinners, a Greek summer norm.

3. Turkey: A fusion of Asian and European culture. Float over Cappadocia in a hot air balloon, shop and bargain at bazaars, and visit the Hagia Sophia. Tip: Respect religious customs when visiting mosques.

4. Bali:

A blend of serene beaches and rich culture. Visit the Uluwatu Temple and attend an Ubud cooking class. Tip: Don’t miss the scenic rice terraces where you can interact with local farmers. 5. London:

A mix of history and modernity, and easily one of the trendiest destinations of the decade. Witness Buckingham Palace’s Changing of the Guard and embark on River Thames cruises. Tip: Use apps like ‘Citymapper’ for efficient navigation.

6. Portugal: Celebrated for its historic appeal, sunny beaches, and delightful Porto wine. Ride the Tram 28 in Lisbon and wine and dine to your heart’s content in Douro Valley. Tip: Remember the siesta break between 1-3 pm when planning meals or activities.

7. Thailand: Experience pristine beaches and delectable Thai cuisine in this tropical haven. Party under the full moon at Koh Phangan and explore Ayutthaya. Tip: Bargain respectfully in markets.

8. Amsterdam: Dive into this European city’s artistic essence, explore the canals, and admire various historic sites. A visit to the Anne Frank House and revelling in the colourful carpets of spring tulips are musts for your itinerary.

Tip: Use designated bike lanes when cycling. 9. Paris: A city of romance and art – and don’t forget the moreish croissant! Relish a Seine picnic and the Eiffel Tower’s hourly light show in the evenings (it lights up every hour on the hour until 11 pm).

Tip: Visit popular attractions during extended evening hours for unique and less crowded views. 10. Dubai: A mix of desert magic and urban splendour. Marvel at the tallest skyscraper in the world, the Burj Khalifa, and indulge in desert adventures like dune bashing and stargazing.