7 items you must pack for your city break vacations. Regardless of where you are going, it’s what we pack that counts, so we put together a list of must-have travel items that you absolutely need. Ultra Link Bluetooth headphones Ultra Link Bluetooth Headphones - Black & Gold Travelling can be tiring, stressful, and extremely loud. There are many things you can't control while you travel, however, blocking out noise is something you can control with the Ultra Link Bluetooth headphones. Price R399 Versatile and vibrant, the new Gravity Series headphones bring you a superior quality, durable over-ear headsets that will fulfil all your audio needs

TravelQuip U-Shape Microbead Travel Cushion

Whatever your chosen form of transport is, whether it’s plane, train or car, the chances are that your journey is going to last a few hours. It’s the perfect opportunity to close your eyes and catch up on lost sleep.

The easy to store, extra soft U-shaped Microbead Travel Cushion ensures that you can enjoy a comfortable few hours sleep anywhere and won’t wake up with a stiff neck. R81.

Social Concepts Summer Do Not Disturb straw hat

The Do Not Disturb straw beach hat is a summer must-have. This one-size-fits-all wide-brimmed straw hat is a massive Instagram trend, with everyone wanting holiday images with “Do Not Disturb” hats. Price R399

Anello Backpack

Anello is the new luggage craze sweeping Asia. It’s time to ditch that uncomfortable backpack and try an Anello backpack. The Anello backpack is regarded as the most popular backpack in Japan because not only have they perfected the style, they aare highly durable and spacious enough to contain your laptop, phone, notebook and everything else. Price R299

Marco Excursion Luggage bag

If you want to travel in style and keep your essentials safe, the Marco Excursion bag is the ideal travelling companion. Made of ABS, with a sturdy 210D lining and aluminium handle, the main zipper compartment is spacious and the inner zip compartment is perfect for everything you wish to separate from your clothes. Side and top handles and 4 rotatable wheels allow you to be able to manoeuvre it anywhere on your travels. Price R663

Remax RPP-155-BLACK Mini Pro Powerbank

Most of us work and play on our mobile phones, tablets or laptops. We cannot survive without them, constantly use them for reading, playing addictive games or for working. Our devices batteries dying whilst in the midst of doing something important is something that all of us have experienced - so make sure that you don’t land in that situation again by making sure you have the Mini Pro Powerbank with you at all times. Price R397

Nikon CAMNISLD5600 Digital SLR Camera Series: D5600

If you want to be the envy of all your friends and followers on social media then the Nikon CAMNISLD5600 Digital SLR Camera Series: D5600 is the camera for you! With an ISO range of 100-25600 that captures amazingly vibrant imagery, full HD videos and time-lapse movies even in low light situations, inspiration will come easily for you. PLUS The SnapBridge app creates a continuous connection between the D5600 and any compatible smart device via Bluetooth, transferring images automatically as you shoot. Price R10,959

Genuine Leather Wallet with RFID for Cards

Once you have experienced credit card theft or skimming you become aware of how vulnerable we are to radiofrequency identity (RFID) skimming, which enables credit cards information to be read and duplicated. RFID-blocking wallets are designed to impede your cards' RFID signals, making them harder to read remotely. Price R499

Wallpaper* City Guide Miami 2015 (Paperback)

Aimed at the design-conscious traveller, the glamorous Wallpaper city guides feature the world’s most popular cities. Offering insider knowledge on where to stay, what to visit, where you should eat, shop and hang out. They are ideal for a weekend break or business travel.

Their discreet, pocket-sized format tells you everything you need to know, giving you the inside info. Divided into sections on Landmarks, Hotels, 24 Hours, Urban Life, Architour, Shopping, Sports and Spas, and Escapes they are the ultimate travel companion for urban travellers. Price R122

