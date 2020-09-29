An unique tour experience and adventure awaits you on KZN’s south coast

What better way to feel the splash of fresh cool seawater on your face and sand nestled between your toes than to head to holiday and sightseeing destinations on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast this Tourism Month (September) – and all year around. Tourism KZN encourages visitors to head south of Durban to less urbanised places in an effort to transform the local economy through job creation and community upliftment in keeping with the theme “Rural Tourism and Development”. As intra-provincial travel has kicked off again, there are many day locations to visit if you want to explore safely while taking all the necessary precautions. The KZN South Coast is jam-packed with scenic destinations that are abundant in natural beauty, including rich diverse culture and heritage. One such attraction is the KwaXolo Caves Adventure which was recently launched in Margate. It is a historical tourist attraction which offers some of the region’s most breath-taking views. The indigenous San community resonates through newly-discovered rock art paintings that are more than 100 000 years old – a reminder of the rich heritage of the region. The caves are now accessible through the erection of a via ferrata system, which is a climbing route using steel cables and rungs fixed to rocks.

Visitors are kitted out in safety gear and securely hooked to the cables, allowing them to walk safely along the precarious mountain path.

Be sure to boost your energy levels by plunging down a 300-metre cliff face, all the while supervised by skilled tour guides.

KwaXolo Caves Adventure is a wonderful mix of culture, nature and adventurous sports activities that gives visitors a once-in-a-lifetime experience of the KZN South Coast, while uplifting the surrounding communities.

Experience wonders of the world coffee at another popular attraction, the Beaver Creek Estate nestled in Port Edward where guests can unwind by sampling the perfect cup of coffee and purchasing a range of freshly roasted coffee beans.

Visitors at Beaver Creek can experience a daily ‘crop to cup’ tour outlining the unique flavours of the world’s coffee. Freshly roasted speciality coffees, light lunches and delicious cakes can be purchased at the Estate Café.

You can also spoil yourself with many of the wonderful and inspiring coffee learning courses offered at Beaver Creek.

Be sure to cycle through the Stoney Creek route and neighbouring farms to enjoy the fresh air and take the child-friendly ride on the Chocochino route around the coffee shop.

