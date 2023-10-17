Discover SA’s delightful dorpies with Flight Centre this Tourism Month

Nine provinces. Over 250 municipalities. A lot of ground to cover!

This spring, why not forego the bustle of the city and uncover the whispered secrets of our Rainbow Nation with a visit to a hidden-gem dorpie instead? From the salty air of coastal towns to the rich history of inland settlements, there’s no better time to explore these unique towns than during Tourism Month. Perhaps a crowd-free Heritage Day escape is on the cards? Flight Centre is your trusted partner in weaving together off-the-beaten-path experiences. Flight Centre is more than just flights. South Africa’s leading travel retailer’s Travel Experts pride themselves on curating experiences tailored to travellers’ desires, from flights and accommodation to car rentals and activities.

Explore various packages for an all-inclusive getaway, empowering you to enjoy the journey without the hassles of planning. Graaf-Reinett in the Eastern Cape Looking for inspiration for the perfect dorpie to add to your springtime travel bucket list? Here are Flight Centre’s top picks:

1. Western Cape: Paternoster Rewind time in one of the West Coast’s oldest fishing villages, snap some Instagram-worthy pictures of the white-washed fishermen’s cottages, and participate in a seafood cooking class. 2. Eastern Cape: Nieu-Bethesda

Walk through a kaleidoscope of colourful stained glass at The Owl House, celebrating the artistry of Helen Martins. 3. Northern Cape: Springbok Admire wildflowers carpeting the Northern Cape’s Wild Flower Route, boasting over 3,500 different blooms in spring. Springbok is a special stop along this iconic route as it’s the largest town in the Namaqualand region.

4. Free State: Clarens Clarens is the go-to choice for equal parts thrill and chill. Quench your thirst for adventure with white-water rafting in the Ash River before kicking back with a refreshing brew at Clarens Brewery. 5. KwaZulu-Natal: Nottingham Road

Nottingham Road is one of the most exciting attractions along KZN’s legendary Midlands Meander. It offers world-class trout fishing and an assortment of wine cellars, cheese farms, and chocolate shops. 6. North West: Groot Marico Delve into Herman Charles Bosman’s tales at his dedicated museum (be sure to bring one of his books along to read during your holiday), and indulge in a shot or two of fiery ‘mampoer’ with the locals.

7. Gauteng: Cullinan Explore the depths of the Cullinan Diamond Mine (the world’s most important source of ultra-rare blue diamonds) and witness the journey of the world’s most precious stones. 8. Mpumalanga: Dullstroom

Experience the serenity of fly-fishing in Dullstroom’s well-stocked dams before winding down with a whisky tasting. 9. Limpopo: Haenertsburg Trek through the biodiverse Lekgalameetse Mountain Reserve and attend the annual September Spring Festival (from 23–24 September this year). Tickets are R50* each, and children under 12 get in for free.