Step into SleepOver, the game-changer in South Africa's hospitality scene.

Welcome to SleepOver – the accommodation offering that is revolutionising the hospitality landscape in South Africa. Our commitment is to deliver affordability, comfort, and safety to all our valued guests. We're shaking things up, challenging the established norm by venturing into destinations where conventional hospitality options may not be feasible.

Our current prices range between R750 to R850 per room (sleeping up to 2 adults and 2 children under 12). Watch the video below to find out more:

We fill the gaps where others can't, making overnight stays and long-distance travel more pocket-friendly and accessible to a broader audience. Our facilities, each featuring 30 to 60 individual ensuite bedrooms, are situated amidst extensive indigenous gardens that cover an area of 1 to 2 hectares.

Our accommodations come in three configurations: Twin Single (with 2 single beds)

Double (featuring a Queen size bed)

Family rooms (equipped with a Queen size bed and two single pull-out beds for children under 12 years old). Every room boasts a patio with a view of our landscaped indigenous gardens.

On-site amenities include barbecue facilities, secure parking, and daily room servicing. Rooms are equipped with a fridge, coffee station, and air-conditioning. Our fully licensed convenience shops boast a coffee bar and light meal restaurant. And, with satellite internet, CCTV, and Wi-Fi throughout, we've got your connectivity covered.

Currently, SleepOver builds, owns and manages a collection of nine properties situated in the northern region of South Africa, with a tenth one opening soon in Upington. The concept was introduced at Lanseria Airport in Johannesburg in November 2019. Subsequently, an additional eight SleepOver locations were established between 2020 and 2022, strategically positioned, with five of them in key locations around the Kruger National Park.

You can find SleepOver accommodation at these locations: 1. SleepOver Beitbridge 2. SleepOver Komatipoort *

3. SleepOver Kruger Gate * 4. SleepOver Lanseria 5. SleepOver Matoks

6. SleepOver Moria 7. SleepOver Orpen Gate * 8. SleepOver Phabeni *

9. SleepOver KMIA *These SleepOver sites have access to SleepOver Safaris, SleepOver Safaris

These are an additional offering for our guests staying at our properties near the Kruger National Park. Our safaris division offers a comprehensive selection of packages, encompassing day safaris, multi-day safaris, panorama tours, cultural tours, and local/regional transfers. Safety is our top priority, and every site is encircled by a secure fence, providing guests with peace of mind and secure parking facilities.

How our Green credentials ensure an eco-friendly stay At SleepOver, our commitment to sustainability is deeply ingrained in the very fabric of our properties. SleepOver's environmentally conscious initiatives encompass the deployment of an independent solar grid, provision of electric vehicle charging stations, and the implementation of backup generator systems.

Our dedication extends to landscaping practices that prioritise indigenous vegetation, and our construction processes minimise environmental impact, while creating local employment opportunities. We pride ourselves on consciously embracing eco-friendly principles while unwaveringly ensuring that our accommodations remain not only affordable but also synonymous with comfort and safety. Are you ready to embrace the ultimate blend of affordability, comfort, and safety?