Escape the city for a magical glamping experience at Sibani Lodge

Sibani offers an incomparable way to re-connect with nature, get back to basics and escape the city noise, with the added benefit of being a mere 40-minute drive outside of Johannesburg.

Bush breaks are no longer reserved for weekend escapes. With Sibani ‘s midweek specials and ease of access for all Joburger’s, situated on the world heritage site of Mt Savannah, near the Cradle of Mankind. Sibani offers guests real value for money and the chance to get fully immersed in the South African bush experience, with a few added creature comforts of home in their carefully curated take on ‘glamping’ with the four fully equipped luxury tents.

As if any further convincing was needed, the newest addition to the winning recipe is the KolKol wood-fired hot tubs, as an added feature to each of the four tents. Cool off in style during the hot summer days as you enjoy your wild surrounds and a sundowner of choice. In winter, be assured that your evening bath ritual gets a serious upgrade as you remain toasty and warm under a starlit sky.